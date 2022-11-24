Kamal Haasan Hospitalised in Chennai After Returning From Hyderabad

Kamal Haasan visited Hyderabad recently and after his return, he developed a fever and got admitted to a private hospital in Chennai.

Kamal Haasan hospitalised: Actor Kamal Haasan was hospitalised in Chennai on Wednesday after he developed a ver. The actor, aged 68, was reportedly admitted for a regular check-up following his unexplained fever. While there’s no official confirmation on his health condition yet, the doctors have advised him complete rest for the next few days.

Kamal Haasan, who enjoys a celebratory status in the hearts of his fans, is expected to be discharged today. The actor was taken to Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre (SRMC) when he developed a fever.

Meanwhile, Haasan recently met his mentor and legendary director K Vishwanath in Hyderabad. It was only after he visited Hyderabad that he started feeling uncomfortable. He is currently hosting the sixth season of Bigg Boss Tamil. The show is a hit and the audience loves to see him anchoring the Tamil version of the popular reality show. The actor is also shooting for Shankar’s Indian 2. He has also teamed up with Mani Ratnam 35 years after Nayakan for a tentatively titled ‘KH 234‘ film. Haasan has a film directed by Pa Ranjith in his kitty.

