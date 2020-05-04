Popular South film actor Kamal Haasan, in a recent Instagram live chat spoke about the delay of his highly anticipated movie Marudhanayagam. Kamal revealed that in order for the film to be made the entire script has to be re-done. Haasan was asked about re-starting the movie which began in 2000 but never got completed. Also Read - Kamal Haasan Has Penned, Sung and Directed a Song on Hope ‘Avirum Anbum’ During Lockdown

Talking about the same, Kamal Haasan said, "The happenings in the script have to be changed needs to be reworked, as it was originally written for a 40-year-old protagonist. Either I have to change the time frame and re-imagine the proceedings, or I have to find another suitable actor to play the role."

It's worth mentioning that a few years ago Lyca Productions was interested in backing Marudhanayagam. "Subaskaran, Chairman of Lyca Group, has told me, 'If you just make a phone call and say 'Yes', we can start Marudhanayagam anytime'. But, the massive logistics involved in the film as far as the pre-production work is concerned is quite exhaustive. Just because Subaskaran is willing to produce the film doesn't mean I can play around with his funds without proper planning and execution," said the Chachi 402 actor.

The actor-turned-politician is currently busy shooting for his upcoming movie Indian 2. The shooting of the film has been stopped amid the coronavirus crisis in the nation. The film stars Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles and has been backed by Lyca Productions.