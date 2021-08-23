Goa: Kanchana 3 actor and Russian model Alexandra Djavi was reportedly found dead at her residence in Goa on Friday (August 24). As per the reports, she was found hanging in her rented flat in Siolim village of North Goa. She was 24-years-old. As per India Glitz, the locals in the North Goan village where she was residing have alleged that Alexandra was under depression after she broke up with her boyfriend. In 2019, she had filed a police complaint against a Chennai-based photographer who was later arrested on charges of sexual harassment.Also Read - Tamilrockers: Raghava Lawrence-Vedhika Starrer Kanchana 3 Gets Leaked by Piracy Website For Free Download

The police have started their investigation into the case and recorded the statement of the boyfriend. As per the police, the actor's boyfriend was living with her in the same apartment and had gone out when she died. A senior police official said in a statement that the body was kept in a mortuary while they were waiting for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Russian Consulate to conduct the autopsy.

Meanwhile, advocate Vikram Varma, the Goa representative of the Russian Consulate in Mumbai, urged the police to conduct a probe into the "possible role" of a Chennai-based photographer in the woman's death.