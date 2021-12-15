Making of Valimai: The makers of Tamil star Ajith’s highly anticipated film Valimai have released a fresh behind-the-scenes video from the sets. Valimai tells fans that they will be entertained with everything from on-road pursuit sequences to stunts atop a moving bus to excitement involving sports bikes. The making-of-the-film video also includes behind-the-scenes footage from the film’s various shots and segments. Ajith is joined by actors Huma S Qureshi, Karthikeya, Bani, Sumithra, Achyunth Kumar, Yogi Babu, Raj Ayyappa, Pugazh, and others in the H Vinoth-directed film.Also Read - Ashoke Pandit, Subhash Ghai, Boney Kapoor, Satish Kaushik and Bollywood Leaders Come Out in Support of #DeshKaZee

Producer Boney Kapoor announced the release on Twitter. Several admirers have praised Ajith’s dedication and hard work in the comments section of his tweet. Janhvi Kapoor’s father wrote, “Get ready with Ur Earphones Here comes the action-packed #ValimaiMakingVideo!(sic).” Also Read - Woman Tries to Burn Herself in Front of Ajith’s House After Blaming Him For Losing Job, Arrested

Take a look:

Also Read - Valimai Teaser: Thala Ajith on Fire, Excited Fans Declare it 'Blockbuster of The Year'

Watch the BTS video of Ajith’s Valimai here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Vedlam actor is seen near the end of the video attempting to wheel his bike and falling flat on his back. The camera comes to a halt, and when it returns to the picture after a few seconds, Ajith rises up with his hand on his hip to finish the shot. The actor’s effort to complete the shot and perform the stunts on his own was praised by fans.

As it has been reported widely, Valimai will be a large-scale action visual treat with action scenes that are expected to stand out, according to the three-minute video. The video, as much as it is about the making of the film, is more focused on the action scenes that the film promises to give.

Watch this space for more updates on the Valimai!