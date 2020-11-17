Tamil TV actor Selvarathinam was hacked to death on Sunday by a group of men in Chennai. The actor, popular for playing the role of an antagonist in a Tamil show titled Thenmozhi BA, reportedly got a call on Sunday after which he left the house. Also Read - Pooja Bedi Posts Video of Nude Naga Babas Performing Stunts to Justify Why Objecting to Milind Soman's Photo is Hypocrisy

As reported by Times of India, Selvarathinam was living with an assistant director friend and in the wee hours on Sunday, he received a call after which he informed his friend that he was going to meet some other friends. Another report in DT Next added that the police got access to the CCTV footage that recorded the entire incident and one of the assailants was identified as Vijaykumar.

It is believed that Selvarathinam had an affair with Vijaykumar's wife and after knowing of this, he planned to murder the actor.

A police officer told TOI: “On Saturday, the actor did not go out for shooting and stayed with his friend Mani, an assistant director. In the wee hours of Sunday, he received a phone call after which he left. He told the assistant director that he was on his way to meet his friends but did not give any further details. However, Selvarathinam’s roommate received information that he has been hacked to death on Anna Nedumpathai by a gang of unidentified men.”

It was Mani, the assistant director, who informed the police about the incident. After the police looked out for the CCTV footage, it was found out that the people who attacked him had a brief argument with him before they went on to kill him.

Selvarathinam was a popular actor on the small screen and had been a part of the industry for over 10 years. He is survived by his wife and children. The police are still investigating the matter. May his soul rest in peace!