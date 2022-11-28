Tamil Actors Manjima Mohan – Gautham Karthik Marry in Chennai, See Inside Pics

Gautham Karthik marries actress Manjima Mohan on November 28 in Chennai. See dreamy pics in white

Kollywood actor Gautham Karthik marries actress Manjima Mohan on November 28 in Chennai. The dreamy wedding pictures are out, and it has gone viral. The two got married in the presence of close family and friends. Several celebrities and friends from the industry including Mani Ratnam, Gautham Menon, actors Vikram Prabhu, RK Suresh, Sivakumar, Aishwarya Rajinikanth, Ashok Selvan, Aadhi and Nikki Galrani. Manjima and Gautham took to Instagram to share the wedding pictures where the groom and bride wore white. “Now and forever”, read the caption of their dreamy wedding photographs. While Gautham wore a crisp white shirt with a traditional veshti, Manjima wore an elegant ivory saree for her big day.

On October 31, Manjima and Gautham made their relationship official on Instagram.

A Look at Manjima Mohan – Gautham Karthik’s Wedding Photos

Manjima’s post where she confirmed her relationship with Gautham. She captioned the post, “Three years ago when I was completely lost you came into my life like a guardian angel. You changed my perspective on life and helped me realize how blessed I am!! Every time I feel like a complete mess, you pull me up. You taught me to accept my flaws and to be myself more often. And the best thing I love about you is how much you love me for who I am! You are and will always be my favorite everything ❤️♾️🧿👫”.

