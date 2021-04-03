Chennai: Actor Gouri Kishan, who is known for her work in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films, has tested positive for COVD-19. Gouri played a college student in 2021’s blockbuster film Master and will also be seen in Dhanush’s Karnan. On Friday, Gouri Kishan took to Instagram to share the COVID positive news with her followers and revealed that she is in home quarantine for a week. Gouri also added that she will get through this by resting it out. She urged close people to get tested for Covid-19. “If you’ve come in contact with me over the past fortnight and begin to show symptoms, pls get yourself tested and do the necessary to bring down the virus spread (sic). Also Read - Sulthan Box Office Collection Day 1: Karthi Starrer Takes Very good Opening, Best Ever Since Master

Gouri Kishan's statement read: "Writing this to inform all my friends, family and well-wishers that I've been tested positive for Covid-19 and have been in home quarantine since the past week where I'm being taken good care of. There's absolutely nothing to worry about, as I've been following my doctor's advice and am getting better. Until then, I'm just gonna hang in there, rest it out and read all your warm wishes because they definitely seem to be working. Be safe, everyone! (sic)."

A few days ago, Master director Lokesh Kanagaraj had tested positive for Covid-19. He was admitted to a private hospital for better treatment. Lokesh took to Twitter to share a statement, in which he wrote that he has been admitted so that his treatment for the same starts as soon as possible. The statement reads: "Hello everyone. Writing this to inform all my friends, family, and well-wishers that I have tested positive for Covid-19 and have been admitted to a private hospital where I'm being taken good care of. Will be back soon & stronger."