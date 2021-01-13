Malavika Mohanan, who is now seen in the film Master opposite Thalapathy Vijay, recently opened up on working on the highly-anticipated film under Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial and Vijay. Speaking with FirstPost, she accepted that her role in the film was not too long which is also widely being touted as a big showdown. Also Read - Master: Netizens Trend #MasterDisaster #Flop After Watching Vijay Starrer Film, Begin Meme Fest

Opening about her experience working with director Lokesh, she said, "I shot for the film in New Delhi, Shimoga, and Chennai. By the end of the first schedule in Delhi, Vijay sir slowly started opening up to me and we became good friends by the end of the film. He's largely a reserved person, but. Lokesh's team was really energetic & happening, as all of them are youngsters and we had great fun shooting for the film."

Master also marks Malavika's project in Tamil after Rajinikanth's Petta. In the film, she plays the role of a college lecturer, which is jointly produced by Lalit Kumar's Seven Screen Studio and Xavier Britto's XB Film Creators.

Speaking about working with Vijay, she said, “He is a perfect gentleman. The way he treats his co-artists on the set was very sweet. He makes everyone comfortable and was encouraging as well.”

Meanwhile, she has begun shooting for her next film with Dhanush in Chennai. She has also been busy promoting Master in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the Master had a massive opening at the box office. As per Taran Adarsh, Master has a fabulous start at the box office and the film is also expected to wreak havoc in the Indian and International market.