The much-anticipated film, Master starring Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, is all set to break box office records. The film had a solid opening at the box office, as per trade analyst, Taran Adarsh. It is also the first film to release in the theatres with 100% occupancy in Tamil Nadu. As per Taran Adarsh, Master has a fabulous start at the box office and the film is also expected to wreak havoc in the Indian and International market. Also Read - Master Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

He tweeted, “It’s a #Tsunami at the #BO… #MasterFilm has a FANTABULOUS START… Only goes to prove *yet again*: Give the audience what THEY want to watch and they will never disappoint you… Charm of watching a wellmade entertainer on big screen will never diminish. #Master #MasterPongal (sic).”

The film has received a massive response from the audience and fans have already declared it a blockbuster hit. The film has been released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

This is to be noted that even after the film leaked online by illegal piracy sites, it is doing good at the box office.

The story is based on a young professor, John Durairaj aka JD (played by Vijay), who gets into a clash with a deadly gangster, played by Vijay Sethupathi, which follows the crux of the family.

Meanwhile, the makers of Master have fought to release the film in theatres and waited for long 10 months. Earlier, Vijay met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and requested him to allow 100% seating capacity at the theatres. As a result, CM agreed and Tamil Nadu’s theatre seating capacity was increased to 100%.

Previously, some of the clips starring Vijay leaked online ahead of the release of the film. A case has been filed against the culprit, who is said to be an employee of a digital company. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj appealed, “Dear all It’s been a 1.5-year-long struggle to bring Master to u. All we have is hope that you’ll enjoy it in theatres. If u come across leaked clips from the movie, please don’t share it. Thank u all. Love u all. One more day and #Master is all yours (sic).”

The film features Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Arjun Das, and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj in pivotal roles.