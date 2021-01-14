Tamil movie Master is trending all over the internet soon after its release. The highly-anticipated film Master features Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi. Fans of the two actors started crowding at theatres since early morning on Wednesday for the opening show of the film, which has released on the big screen despite COVID pandemic. Film exhibitor Vishek Chauhan on Wednesday tweeted photos and videos from theatres in the city and even outside Mumbai. Now, The Chennai Police has booked the popular Kasi theatre in Ashok Nagar for violating social distancing rules at the screening of Vijay-starrer. Also Read - Master Box Office Day 1: Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Gets Terrific Opening Day Business Despite 50 Per Cent Occupancy

As reported by The News Minute, Kasi theater was booked under the Sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), and 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease and causing danger to life) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). However, the theater’s owners were levied a fine of just Rs. 5,000, which led to many questioning the efficacy of rules. Also Read - Master Actor Malavika Mohanan Opens Up on Working With Vijay, Says 'He is a Perfect Gentleman'

The government rules suggest that cinema halls can only open with 50% occupancy. But the theater management had allowed more than 50% people. Fans were seen lined up for tickets, without wearing masks. Some of them were spotted dancing in crowds thereby violating social distancing. Also Read - Master: Netizens Trend #MasterDisaster #Flop After Watching Vijay Starrer Film, Begin Meme Fest

Master has stormed the Box Office. In Chennai, the film has grossed Rs 1.21 crore which is a huge number considering 50% occupancy. It’s a big Pongal release and people have proved the huge fandom for Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi.

Take a look at the BOX OFFICE COLLECTION of Day 1:

DAY 1 COLLECTIONS

Nizam 1.49 cr

Ceeded 1.1 cr

Vizag 83 lakhs

West Godavari 56 lakhs

East Godavari 48 lakhs

Guntur 67 lakhs

Krishna 36 lakhs

Nellore 25 lakhs

Master AP TS Day 1 Total Share – 5.74 crores

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master also features Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj in pivotal roles. The makers have released the film dubbed in Hindi on January 14 in cinemas across North India.