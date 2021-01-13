The newly released film, Master starring Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, has received praises from the fans. However, Ajith fans took to Twitter to start the negative trend with the hashtag #MasterDisaster. The trending hashtag was accompanied by some mocking of the film and negative reviews. Many of the Vijay memes also went viral on social media. Also Read - Master Box Office Collection Prediction: Vijay's Starrer Gets 'Fantabulous Start', Will It Break Box Office Records?

Criticising the film, few users called it a waste of three hours while many others asserted that the film should have released on the OTT platforms instead of a theatrical release. Some even claimed that half of Vijay’s fans left the theatre after the first half. Also Read - Master Twitter Review: Netizens Can’t Keep Calm as They Declare Vijay-Vijay Sethupathi’s Film ‘Mega Blockbuster’

One user wrote, “Sad to say, half the Vijay fans left the theater after the first half of the film was over.. Neutral face neutral face.” Also Read - Master: Crowd Goes Berserk as They Gather in Large Numbers to Watch Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi’s Film

“#Master shows getting cancelled in Telugu states and replaced by #Krack”, tweeted another.

Check out the reactions here:

#MasterDisaster after bad reviews

But vijay’s fan planing to watch it pic.twitter.com/8H9VsogUUv — Moni singh (@Moni7790432) January 13, 2021

Good first half

Disaster second half Overall Verdict – Flop#MasterReview #MasterDisaster — Prasanna Kumar (@PrasannaThala10) January 13, 2021

Meanwhile, Ajith has reportedly told the makers that his upcoming film, Valimai will not release until the coronavirus pandemic is over.

Trade Analyst, Taran Adarsh has said that the film could make a new box office record despite the amid pandemic. The film has also leaked on various torrent websites.

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film features Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah, and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj in important roles.