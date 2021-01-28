Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Master is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on January 29, just 16 days after the film’s theatrical release. Though theatre owners and exhibitors are upset with the news, there is a reason for fans to cheer. As per the latest reports, Master will stream on the online streaming platform without censor cuts and scenes that were deleted from the theatrical release will also be added in the OTT viewing. This means that the film will be for a longer duration than the theatrical viewing. Also Read - Tandav Over Supreme Court's Order: Richa Chadha, Konkona Sensharma React After Gauahar Khan

The Tamil film is doing very well at the box office window. It had grossed over Rs 50 crore in Tamil Nadu alone within the first three days and is all set to be remade in Hindi. The makers have fought to release the film in theatres and waited for long 10 months. Earlier, Vijay met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and requested him to allow 100% seating capacity at the theatres. As a result, CM agreed and Tamil Nadu's theatre seating capacity was increased to 100%.

Now, theatres owners have demanded an additional 10% in total collection that was earned in the first and second week of the film’s release. However, the makers refused their demand as they are in stable position to screen other big releases of the year.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master also features Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj in pivotal roles.