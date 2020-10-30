Director Seenu Ramasamy’s biopic on the Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan has been the center of controversy for quite sometime. Actor Vijay Sethupathi has walked out of the film and now Tamil cinema director has claimed that he has been receiving life threats. He further added that he has requested Chief Miniter K Palaniswami to help him in the matter. Also Read - Muttiah Muralitharan Biopic Row: Vijay Sethupathi's Daughter Receives Rape Threat, Chennai Police Registers Case

Ramasamy believes that life threats are the deliberate attempt that are being made to spark controversies between him and the actor. On Wednesday, he took to Twiter and wrote, "I feel I have a threat to my life. CM sir should help. Urgent. (sic)"

Earlier, actor Vijay Sethupathi aid everything is over as regards Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan's biopic '800'. He also revealed aid everything is over as regards Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan's biopic '800'. Tamil fringe groups and political parties sympathetic to Liberation Tigers for Tamil Eelam (LTTE) demanded that Sethupathi excuse himself from the movie citing Muralitharan's political stand. While people such as Congress MP Karti P. Chidambaram, actor-turned-politician and founder of All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi R.Sarathkumar and his wife and actor Radhikaa Sarathkumar had voiced their support for Sethupathi, the Tamil movie world was largely silent.

Even the South Indian Artists’ Association, popularly known as Nadigar Sangam, the body representing the interests of actors, maintained a studied silence on the issue.

The director also said, “Vijay Sethupathi is loved by Tamils all over the world, including Elam Tamils (in Sri Lanka). But (an impression is being created) as if I gave a statement (against the actor). I am receiving WhatsApp calls in the night, besides SMSes. They (the callers) are intimidating me… I’m receiving threats.”