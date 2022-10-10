Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan baby announcement: Actor Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh Shivan announced on Sunday that they have welcomed two baby boys. The couple took to social media to share a cute photo featuring the feet of the newborns. In the caption of the post, Vignesh wrote that they have become Amma and Appa of two baby boys and they cannot be more grateful to God. “Nayan and Me have become Amma and Appa. We are blessed with twin baby boys. All our prayers, our ancestors’ blessings combined with all the good manifestations made, have come together in the form Of two blessed babies for us (sic),” he wrote in an Instagram post.Also Read - Vignesh Shivan Shares Photos of 'Dreamy Days' With Nayanthara, Fans Love Their Romantic Chemistry - See Viral Pics

“Need all your blessings for our Uyir (life) and Ulagam (world). Life looks brighter and more beautiful. God is double great (sic),” he added. He also put out another post that had a line from the song ‘Two Two Two’ in his recent film, ‘Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal’. The director, playing on the line, wrote, “I love you Two. And I love you Three.” Also Read - Vignesh Shivan Gets a Sweet Surprise From Wife Nayanthara Below Burj Khalifa on His Birthday: 'Can't Get More Special'

The announcement came as a surprise for the fans and the friends of the couple. Actor Kajal Aggarwal, who also recently welcomed her first child, commented on the post: “Huge congratulations Nayan and Wiki !! Welcome to the parent club – definitely the best phase of life 😍 lots of love and blessings to Uyir and Ulagam ❤️(sic).” Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara got married in a grand ceremony in June this year. The wedding was attended by a host of celebrities including superstars Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, director Mani Ratnam, and actors Vijay Sethupathi, Suriya, Karthi, and Jyothika among others. Also Read - Vignesh Sivan's Birthday Wish For Nayanthara's Mom Will Melt Your Heart: 'My Other Mother' - Check Unseen Wedding Pic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)

Both Vignesh and Nayanthara have been travelling the world and posting romantic pictures from their vacations on social media. A few days back, the couple shared a loved-up picture from Dubai where they celebrated the filmmaker’s birthday recently. Our heartiest congratulations to the entire family!