Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan surrogacy row: Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan announced that they welcomed twins earlier this month. However, as soon as the news went out, several people wondered if the couple violated surrogacy rules in the country. 10 days after their announcement, Nayanthara and Vignesh have now clarified to the health ministry that they had registered their marriage six years back and the surrogate of their twins is a relative.Also Read - Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan Violated Surrogacy Rules? Minister Says 'Will Examine'

In an affidavit provided to the Tamil Nadu health department, the couple mentioned that even though they tied the knot as per the traditional customs in June this year, they were married six years back in the eyes of the law. Nayanthara and Vignesh submitted their marriage certificate along with the affidavit. The new development came after the TN Health Minister ordered an official probe to find out if the stars had violated surrogacy laws. Also Read - Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan Become Parents to Twins, Kajal Aggarwal Says 'Definitely The Best...'

COMMERCIAL SURROGACY BANNED IN INDIA

Commercial surrogacy is banned in India. However, in their affidavit, Nayanthara and Vignesh mentioned that they had registered for surrogacy in December 2021, weeks before commercial surrogacy got banned in the country. Apart from the details of the hospital where the twins were born, the couple also revealed that the surrogate is a UAE resident and Nayanthara’s relative. Also Read - Vignesh Shivan Shares Photos of 'Dreamy Days' With Nayanthara, Fans Love Their Romantic Chemistry - See Viral Pics

NAYANTHARA-VIGNESH SHIVAN’S BABY ANNOUNCEMENT

On October 9, Nayanthara and Vignesh announced that they welcomed two boys and named them – Uyir and Ulagam. In a beautiful post on Instagram, the couple shared a picture of the babies’ feet and wrote, “Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa. We are blessed with Twin Baby Boys. All Our prayers, our ancestors’ blessings combined wit all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us. Need all ur blessings for our Uyir & Ulagam. Life looks brighter & more beautiful 😍 God is double great (sic).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)

INDIA’S SURROGACY LAW

Meanwhile, as per the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) act and the Surrogacy (Regulation) act enacted in 2021, the couple is eligible for surrogacy after being married for at least five years. The other condition is that while the woman should be aged between 25-50 years, the husband has to age between 26-55 years. The act also says that the couple should not have any child at the time of applying for surrogacy. Further, the surrogate mother has to be a relative of the couple, a married woman with a child of her own, aged between 25 and 35.