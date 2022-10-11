Hyderabad: Actor Nayanthara and her filmmaker husband Vignesh Shivan announced the news of their welcoming twin baby boys on Sunday. In an emotional social media post, the couple revealed that they have become parents to two boys and they are happy to be entering into this new phase of their lives four months after their marriage. Even though the popular couple didn’t mention anything about surrogacy, there are reports that they used the alternate process to become parents. On Monday, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said that an inquiry will be conducted to probe if the surrogacy was done ‘according to the norms.’Also Read - Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan Become Parents to Twins, Kajal Aggarwal Says 'Definitely The Best...'

DID NAYANTHARA-VIGNESH SHIVAN VIOLATE SURROGACY RULES IN INDIA?

The state minister was asked by the reporters in Hyderabad about the possible violation of surrogacy rules on the couple’s part. He said, “According to norms, those aged 21 years and under the age of 36 can donate oocytes (ova or eggs). We presume this could have been done that way… director of health services will be asked to examine if it was done according to norms (sic).” He added that the surrogacy laws themselves are subjected to a lot of debates in the country. Also Read - Vignesh Shivan Shares Photos of 'Dreamy Days' With Nayanthara, Fans Love Their Romantic Chemistry - See Viral Pics

He said that those who are above 21 years of age but under 36 are eligible for surrogacy with the consent of their families. After a minor was allegedly forced to donate oocytes (eggs) in a case from June this year, the state government has brought in more stringent guidelines. In India, commercial surrogacy is banned and the criteria are that the surrogate should be at least married once and should have her own child. According to the latest surrogacy regulation bill, with effect from January 25, 2022, the idea is the prohibition of commercial surrogacy. Also Read - Vignesh Shivan Gets a Sweet Surprise From Wife Nayanthara Below Burj Khalifa on His Birthday: 'Can't Get More Special'

COMMERCIAL SURROGACY IS BANNED IN INDIA

Only altruistic surrogacy would be allowed wherein except for the medical expenses and the insurance cover of the surrogate, no other charges or expenses would be covered by the couple who engages the surrogate.

Meanwhile, in their post on social media that received a lot of love from friends and fans alike, Nayanthara and Vignesh also revealed the names of their babies. They wrote, “All Our prayers, our ancestors’ blessings combined with all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us Need all ur blessings for our Uyir & Ulagam. Life looks brighter & more beautiful God is double great (sic).”

Watch this space for all the latest updates on the issue!

— with inputs from IANS