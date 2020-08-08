Noted Professor and theatre director Pitambarlal Rajani, known for his brilliant teaching skills, has died of COVID-19 at the age of 80 in Tamil Nadu. He is fondly called Pa by his students and has taught English Literature at the Madras Christian College for around 30 years and directed around 100 plays staged across the country. He taught at the University of Madras for 12 years where he also became an Emeritus Professor and was awarded Tagore Chair. Also Read - Punjab Announces Additional Restrictions in Jalandhar, Ludhiana & Patiala | Read Dos And Don'ts Here

Professor K Ganesh said, "P Ganesh taught poetry as it were a play creating such an impact on the students. Be it John Donne or Milton or EE Cummings or Sylvia Plath, the poems' sense and form unfolded itself."

Gigy Jenson, who was part of one of his plays, said that his poetry reading sessions were a huge hit among his students. He said, "Dr Rajani taught me the ABC of acting and voice modulation."

Another actor who worked with the professor, Ruth Anand said, “We learned how to deliver each dialogue. Though Sylvia Plath committed suicide, he resurrected her in his teachings.”

Arul Kumaran, a former student of Rajani, said, “”(He was the) single greatest influence on my life. I’ll miss you forever. I never told him, but I loved him like a son. I feel so helpless sitting here.”

Dr V Rajagopalan, a former student tuned colleague said, “Some people whose dynamism is profound never let forgetfulness eat into our memories and (Professor) Rajani was one of them. Professor Rajani was, as Simon de Beauvoir has said, ‘a child blown up by age.’ With him, time shall play no fool with our memories.”

Rajani was from Sindh province of Pakistan and his family settled in Coimbatore. The professor did not have any spouse or children. He died in a private hospital in Coimbatore on Friday.