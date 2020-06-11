The trailer of Keerthy Suresh starrer Tamil film Penguin is out. Amazon Prime Video has released the trailer of the film that looks totally gripping. It features Keerthy in the role of a pregnant mother who’s in search of her missing child named Ajay. The trailer progresses to show that the child is abducted by a serial killer who’s dressed up as Charlie Chaplin and appears to have kidnapped many kids. Also Read - Keerthy Suresh Starrer Penguin Teaser: A Devastated Mother Searches For Her Child as Mysteries And Grit Surround Her

The trailer further shows Keerthy fighting the psycho killer alone and also saving her unborn child from his wrath. The significance of the rose bouquet and the orange umbrella make the story look more compelling. In one scene, an official is seen talking to the media and stating that the one who has kidnapped the child is no less than a monster. The film is entirely shot in Ooty and major scenes feature Keerthy’s Rhythm walking through the dense woods. Also Read - Penguin Movie New Poster: Keerthy Suresh Starrer Looks Gritty, Teaser Out on June 8 on Amazon Prime Video

Keerthy once again seems to be giving a power-packed performance in the film. Penguin appears to be an out-and-out Keerthy Suresh’s show. The film is releasing on Amazon Prime Video on June 19. This is the second Tamil film after Jyothika’s Ponmagal Vandhalam that is releasing online first.

Talking about bringing an important story, the national-award-winning actor said in the official press release: “Penguin has definitely been one of the most exciting and interesting projects I’ve worked on. As a mother, Rhythm is both gentle and caring, but also fiercely determined. She’s complex but authentic, and I think that will really strike a chord with audiences. I had a wonderful time working with the incredibly talented Eashvar Karthic to bring the story to life. It will be great to see a film in Tamil, Telugu that will be appreciated by audiences around the world.”