Tamil film PonMagal Vandhal is all set to be streamed on Amazon Prime Video on May 29, 2020. Ahead of the release, the makers hosted the first-ever digital premiere of their film today, on 28th May, 2020. Actors, directors and other prominent personalities from the Southern industry took part in the screening of the first-ever Tamil film which was set for a theatrical release and is now, releasing on the OTT platform. The film is directed by debutant JJ Frederick and produced by Suriya. The film stars Jyothika leading an ensemble cast including R. Parthiban, K. Bhagyaraj, Thiagarajan, Pandiarajan and Pratap Pothen.

Produced by 2D Entertainment, the legal drama features a power-packed performance by Jyotika who essays the character of a lawyer.

The story of PonMagal Vandhal is based on a resident in Ooty named Petition Pethuraj who reopens a case from 2004 that involved a serial killer Psycho Jyoti who was convicted for kidnapping and murder.

Coming back to the virtual mega-premier, superstar Suriya and Jyotika were personally involved in making it happen. As all the celebrities are close to Suriya and Jyotika, therefore it was easy for digital premiere. The screener link of the film was shared with an eminent list of personalities who are a part of the first-ever virtual screening for any Tamil film. This truly marks a momentous day for the industry where PonMagal Vandhal sets the trend of virtual premiers, today.

The premiere was attended by K.Bhakiraj, R.Parthiban, Pandirajan, Pratap Pothan, Thiyagarajan, Sathyaraj, Bharathiraja, Revathi, Radhika, Sudha, Suraj Sadanah, Govind Vasantha, Fredric, Ranji, Amaran, PC Sriram, Bala Dop, Ruben, Dir Murugadoss, Rosshan Andrews, Simran, Jeethu Joseph, SR Prabhu, Kushbhu, Vetrimaran, SJ Surya, Dir Gautham Vasudev Menon, KE Gnanavelraja, Bramma, Gawtham Raj, Hari sir, Siva Dir, Halitha, Nikki Galrani, Altee among others.