Ponniyin Selvan 1 Box Office Collection Day 12: Ponniyin Selvan 1 is writing history at the Box Office everyday. It hasn't been two weeks since the film's release and the Mani Ratnam directorial is eyeing to enter the Rs 400 crore club. PS-1 grossed Rs 400 crore on its 12th day, the second Tuesday, and added more moolah at the Box Office. However, that doesn't seem the end of its fabulous business. The period drama is expected to gross at least Rs 450 crore by the end of its second week at the Box Office.

CHECK THE DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE BREAKUP OF PONNIYIN SELVAN 1

Week 1: Rs 308.59 crore

Day 8: Rs 15.47 crore

Day 9: Rs 26.72 crore

Day 10: Rs 28.35 crore

Day 11: Rs 12.29 crore

Total: Rs 391.42 crore

Total – ₹ 391.42 cr#PonniyinSelvan1 — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) October 11, 2022

While the film is doing terrific business worldwide, its performance in Tamil Nadu is significant. Out of its Rs 400 crore in 12 days, around Rs 180 crore have come from the state alone. The second weekend is expected to garner in two-digits numbers once again. PS-1 is now only the fourth Tamil movie to have done Rs 400 crore at the ticket window. The other Tamil films that have achieved this feat are 2.0, Kabali, and Vikram.

Ponniyin Selvan 1 will continue to set the Box Office on fire. Check out this space for all the latest updates on the film!