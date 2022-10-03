Ponniyin Selvan 1 Box Office Collection Day 3: Ponniyin Selvan 1 continues to smash the Box Office worldwide. The Mani Ratnam directorial has entered the coveted Rs 200c crore club in just three days. After its opening weekend, the magnum opus stands at a humongous Rs 202.87 crore worldwide. It is the third biggest movie worldwide in terms of Box Office collection after Home Coming at $58 million, and Smile at $36 million, as reported by trade analyst Ramesh Bala.Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan 1 Box Office Day 2: Massive Rs 100 Crore For Mani Ratnam's Magnum Opus - Check Detailed Collection Report

Ponniyin Selvan 1 raked in Rs 78.29 crore on its opening day at the worldwide Box Office. The film minted Rs 60.16 crore on its second day, and followed the massive earning by collecting Rs 64.42 crore on the third day, thereby taking the opening weekend total to Rs 202.87 crore worldwide – a grand feat. Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan 1 Box Office Day 1: Grand Opening in Tamil Nadu But Couldn't Beat Beast, Valimai - Check Detailed Collection Report

OPENING WEEKEND BOX OFFICE BREAKUP OF PONNIYIN SELVAN 1 WORLDWIDE:

Friday: Rs 78.29 crore

Saturday: Rs 60.16 crore

Sunday: Rs 64.42 crore

Total: Rs 202.87 crore

#PonniyinSelvan WW Box Office ENTERS the elite ₹200 cr club in just 3 days. Day 1 – ₹ 78.29 cr

Day 2 – ₹ 60.16 cr

Day 3 – ₹ 64.42 cr

Total – ₹ 202.87 cr#PonniyinSelvan1 — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) October 3, 2022

Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan Review: Mani Ratnam's Magnum Opus is a Visual Treat With Convincing Performances From Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai And Others

Out of this Rs 202.87 crore, Rs 69.71 crore has come from Tamil Nadu alone. The film has done exceptional business in the state by registering the highest three-day total for any Tamil film worldwide. Vikram, starring Kamal Haasan earned Rs 125.57 crore worldwide this year while Valimai, starring Thala Ajith raked in Rs 123.52 crore, reported trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan.

CHECK OPENING WEEKEND BREAKUP OF PONNIYIN SELVAN 1 AT THE TAMIL NADU BOX OFFICE:

Friday: Rs 25.86 crore

Saturday: Rs 21.34 crore

Sunday: Rs 22.51 crore

Total: Rs 69.71 crore

#PonniyinSelvan TN Box Office Biz Witnesses GROWTH on 3rd day with positive WoM. Day 1 – ₹ 25.86 cr

Day 2 – ₹ 21.34 cr

Day 3 – ₹ 22.51 cr

Total – ₹ 69.71 cr#PonniyinSelvan1 — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) October 3, 2022

The film starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan and Sobhita Dhulipala is the third fastest Tamil film to reach Rs 200 crore after 2.0 and Kabali which were both Rajinikanth starrers.

This is truly grand and it will be interesting to see how many more records PS-1 breaks and creates. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Ponniyin Selvan 1!