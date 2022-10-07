Ponniyin Selvan 1 Box Office Collection Week 1: Ponniyin Selvan 1 is ruling the Box Office charts in both the domestic and international markets. The Mani Ratnam directorial has completed its first week at the ticket window with fabulous numbers. PS-1 has grossed over Rs 300 crore worldwide already with over Rs 100 crore from Tamil Nadu alone.Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan Controversy: Kamal Haasan Supports Vetrimaaran, Says ‘No Hindu Religion During Raja Raja Cholan Period’

The Tamil period drama has collected Rs 127.68 crore from TN alone within seven days. Ponniyin Selvan 1 is the seventh film to have achieved the feat in the state after Beast, Valimai, Vikram, Don, Etharkkum Thunindhavan and Thiruchitrambalam. Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan 1 Box Office Collection Day 6: Historical Drama Breaks Records One At a Time, Enters Rs 300 Club - Check Detailed Report

CHECK WEEK 1 BOX OFFICE BREAKUP OF PONNIYIN SELVAN 1 IN TAMIL NADU:

Day 1 : Rs 25.86 crore

: Rs 25.86 crore Day 2 : Rs 21.34 crore

: Rs 21.34 crore Day 3 : Rs 22.51 crore

: Rs 22.51 crore Day 4 : Rs 13.08 crore

: Rs 13.08 crore Day 5 : Rs 17.95 crore

: Rs 17.95 crore Day 6 : Rs 16.79 crore

: Rs 16.79 crore Day 7: Rs 10.15 crore

Total: Rs 127.68 crore

While the film is being loved worldwide, especially in the Southern part of India, its reach in the North seems limited. Many viewers have complained that despite all the grandeur and a rooted story, PS-1 is hard to understand unless you are aware of the rich cultural history of the kings and their kingdoms in the South.

Ponniyin Selvan 1 is both an educative and entertaining piece of cinema. It features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha Krishnan and Sobhita Dhulipala among others. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Ponniyin Selvan 1!