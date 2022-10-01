Ponniyin Selvan 1 Box Office Day 1 Collection Detailed Report: Ponniyin Selvan fared fabulously at the Box Office on its opening day. The Mani Ratnam directorial registered a good first day in its home state Tamil Nadu and also did well overseas. The day one Box Office figures are over Rs 30 crore all over India with Rs 25.86 crore gross in Tamil Nadu alone.Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan Review: Mani Ratnam's Magnum Opus is a Visual Treat With Convincing Performances From Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai And Others

The film was expected to register the highest opening day business for any Tamil film in the state but it seems to have finished third with Valimai and Beast continuing to reign as the top two Tamil movies of the year in the state. Both the Thalapathy Vijay and the Thala Ajith starrer grossed above Rs 30 crore from TN alone earlier this year. Taking to Twitter, Tamil film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan wrote, "EXCEPTIONAL opening for #PonniyinSelvan part 1 at the Box office. Film has comfortably managed 3rd best opening of the year in TN after #Valimai and #Beast. #PonniyinSelvan1 (sic)."

EXCEPTIONAL opening for #PonniyinSelvan part 1 at the Box office. Film has comfortably managed 3rd best opening of the year in TN after #Valimai and #Beast.#PonniyinSelvan1 — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) September 30, 2022

#PonniyinSelvan part 1 is off to a FANTASTIC start at the box office. The film has grossed ₹25.86 cr on Day 1 in the state. 3rd BIGGEST opener of the year.#PonniyinSelvan1 — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) October 1, 2022

The collection of PS-1 is going to grow over the weekend and will continue to grow until Dussehra and the Gandhi Jayanti holidays. The numbers can also take advantage of the fact that Vikram Vedha, a Hindi film starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, underperformed on its opening day. The Box Office figures of Ponniyin Selvan may experience a rise in the Hindi belt after Vikram Vedha‘s mild hold at the ticket window. What do you think?

