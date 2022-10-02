Ponniyin Selvan 1 Box Office Collection Day 2: Ponniyin Selvan has successfully entered the Rs 100 crore club after its second-day performance at the Box Office worldwide. The film was released to full theatres on Friday and has grossed past Rs 100 crore at the worldwide Box Office now. Directed by Mani Ratnam, PS-1 has done business of around Rs 40 crore in the domestic market, followed by around Rs 30 crore internationally. This is after it collected Rs 78.29 crore worldwide on its opening day.Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan 1 Box Office Day 1: Grand Opening in Tamil Nadu But Couldn't Beat Beast, Valimai - Check Detailed Collection Report

Ponniyin Selvan 1 has already become the biggest Tamil opener at the worldwide Box Office and now, its collection is only growing considering the festive holidays in India.

CHECK OPENING DAY BOX OFFICE BREAKUP OF PONNIYIN SELVAN

Tamil Nadu: Rs 25.86 crore

AP/TS: Rs 5.93 crore

Karnataka: Rs 5.04 crore

Kerala: Rs 3.70 crore

Return on Investment: Rs 3.51 crore

Overseas: Rs 34.25 crore (Reported Locs)

Total: Rs 78.29 crore

#PonniyinSelvan TN – ₹ 25.86 cr

AP/TS – ₹ 5.93 cr

KA – ₹ 5.04 cr

KL – ₹ 3.70 cr

ROI – ₹ 3.51 cr

OS – ₹ 34.25 cr [Reported Locs] Total – ₹ 78.29 cr BIGGEST Kollywood opening of 2022 at the WW Box Office.#PonniyinSelvan1 — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) October 1, 2022

Despite all the grandeur and buzz around the film, Ponniyin Selvan 1 could only finish third after Valimai and Beast on the list of top TN openers of 2022.

CHECK THE LIST OF TOP OPENERS AT THE TAMIL NADU BOX OFFICE IN 2022:

Valimai: Rs 36.17 crore Beast: Rs 26.40 crore PS-1: Rs 25.86 crore Vikram: Rs 20.16 crore Etharkkum Thunindhavan: Rs 15.21 crore RRR: Rs 12.73 crore Thiruchitrambalam: Rs 9.52 crore Don: Rs 9.28 crore Cobra: Rs 9.28 crore KGF Chapter 2: Rs 8.24 crore

Ponniyin Selvan 1 is enjoying a fabulous run at the Box Office. The film is earning exceptionally well from the overseas market and with the mild performance from Vikram Vedha in the Hindi belt, the chances are that this magnum opus will garner better numbers from its Hindi version as well in the coming days.

Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Ponniyin Selvan 1!