Ponniyin Selvan-1 box office collection detailed report: Seems like there’s no stopping for Ponniyin Selvan 1 which continues to set Box Office on fire. The Mani Ratnam directorial is enjoying a fabulous run worldwide and it has now surged past a humongous Rs 350 crore figure at the ticket window. The period drama collected Rs 26.72 crore on the second day of the second week and took its nine-day total to Rs 350.78 crore.Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan 1 Box Office Collection Week 1: Fantastic Run in Tamil Nadu Alone, Worldwide Figures is Another Story - Check Detailed Report

As reported by trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, Ponniyin Selvan-1 has also emerged as the fastest Rs 150 crore grosser in Tamil Nadu. After its nine days at the Box Office, the film stands at Rs 150.04 (gross) in TN alone. Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan Controversy: Kamal Haasan Supports Vetrimaaran, Says ‘No Hindu Religion During Raja Raja Cholan Period’

CHECK THE DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE BREAKUP OF PONNIYIN SELVAN-1 AT TAMIL NADU BOX OFFICE:

Friday: Rs 78.29 crore Saturday: Rs 60.16 crore Sunday: Rs 64.42 crore Monday: Rs 25.37 crore Tuesday: Rs 30.21 crore Wednesday: Rs 29.40 crore Thursday: Rs 20.74 crore Friday: Rs 15.47 crore Saturday: Rs 26.72 crore

Total: Rs 350.78 crore

#PonniyinSelvan WW Box Office CROSSES ₹350 cr milestone mark. Week 1 – ₹ 308.59 cr

Week 2

Day 1 – ₹ 15.47 cr

Day 2 – ₹ 26.72 cr

Total – ₹ 350.78 cr#PonniyinSelvan1 — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) October 9, 2022

Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan 1 Box Office Collection Day 6: Historical Drama Breaks Records One At a Time, Enters Rs 300 Club - Check Detailed Report

Interestingly, PS-1 is also the first non-Rajinikanth film to become an all-time no. 1 film at the US Box Office. Taking to Twitter to announce the same, business tracker Ramesh Bala wrote, “In the last 25 years or so, for the first time a Non-Rajini movie has become USA 🇺🇸 ‘s All-time No.1 Tamil movie.. #PS1 overtakes #2Point0 and is now All-time No.1 Tamil movie in USA (sic).”

In the last 25 years or so, for the first time a Non-Rajini movie has become USA 🇺🇸 ‘s All-time No.1 Tamil movie..#PS1 overtakes #2Point0 and is now All-time No.1 Tamil movie in USA 1. #PS1 – $5,545,000* 2. #2Point0 – $5,509,317 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 9, 2022

Ponniyin Selvan-1 features an elaborate star cast including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi and Sobhita Dhulipala among others. The film is expected to cross a mammoth Rs 500 crore at the Box Office in its lifetime run, breaking many records and making new ones. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Ponniyin Selvan 1!