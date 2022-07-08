Ponniyin Selvan Teaser: The makers of Ponniyin Selvan released the teaser of its first part titled PS-1 and it totally looks breathtaking. The film, directed by Mani Ratnam, is believed to have been made on a budget of Rs 500 crore and that simply shows in each frame of the teaser. The film’s team released the teaser on YouTube in various languages – Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Looks Breathtaking in Ponniyin Selvan New Poster as Queen Nandini, Netizens Call Her 'Magnificent' - Check Tweets

PS-1 teaser shows the grandeur of the Chola empire in South India, the power its kings held and the beauty that its queen radiated. The teaser gives a glimpse into the battle scenes that features actors Vikram, Karthi and Jayam Ravi in striking avatars. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is making a comeback on-screen after a hiatus of four years looks mesmerising in a royal avatar. Glimpses of actors Trisha Krishnan and Prakash Raj are also seen in the close to the one-and-a-half-minute teaser. Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan-1: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan Look Majestic in First Look Posters From Mani Ratnam's Magnum Opus

Watch the epic teaser of Mani Ratna’s Ponniyin Selvan (PS-1) here:

Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Announces Wrap-Up of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan, Movie To Release In 2022

The video boasts thumping, classical music in the background, designed by AR Rahman. Ponniyin Selvan, which is slated to hit the screens on September 30 is produced by Lyca Productions who also produced the epic Baahubali series. One look at the teaser of PS-1 and one can expect this to be even grander than Baahubali. At least the teaser promises the same.

Apart from the names mentioned above, Ponniyin Selvan 1 also features Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Rahman and R Parthiban among others. It’s an elaborate film made in two parts and is considered the dream project of Mani Ratnam. The film’s cinematography is handled by Ravi Varman and the choreography is designed by Brinda. The teaser definitely adds more to the curiosity around the film’s release. Doesn’t it?