New Delhi: Superstar Rajinikanth has been ruling the hearts of movie lovers across the world. The 70-year-old actor will be honoured with the prestigious 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar announced this on Thursday. "Happy to announce Dadasaheb Phalke award for 2019 to one of the greatest actors in the history of Indian cinema Rajnikant ji. His contribution as actor, producer and screenwriter has been iconic," Javadekar tweeted.
Rajinikanth is not just adored but worshipped as Thalaiva. His movies are loved and most of them are huge box office hits not just in the South Indian market but even in other countries including Japan and the United Kingdom. In a career spanning four decades, the actor has been honoured with various awards and nominations. He is a seven-time recipient of Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, out of which six has been for the Best Actor category.
As per IMDB, here is the list of awards received by Rajinikanth over the years
- Conferred with the best actor in 2017 for Kabali at Ananda Vikatan Cinema Awards.
Cinema Express Awards, IN
- Won Best Actor award for his role in Baasha (1995) and Muthu (1995)
- Won Best Actor award in 1992 for his role in Annamalai
- Won Best Actor award in 1991 for his role in Thalapathi
- Won Best Actor in 1985 for his role in Sree Raaghavendar
- Won Best Actor award in 1984 for his role in Nallavanukku Nallavan
Filmfare Awards South
Won Filmfare Award – Tamil Film Industry in Best actor category for his role in Nallavanukku Nallavan in 1985.
International Film Festival of India
Conferred Centenary Award for Indian Film Personality of the Year in 2014.
Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, India
- In 2007, won the Best Actor award for his role in Sivaji
- In 2005, won the Best Actor award for his role in Chandramukhi
- In 1999, he won the Best Actor award for his role in Padaiyappa
- In 1995, he won the Best Actor award for his role in Muthu
- In 1989, he won the MGR award (an honourary award).
- In 1979, he has conferred the special award for his role in Moondru Mugham.
Vijay Awards
In 2008, he won favourite award for being the favourite hero for the film Sivaji.
Kalaichelvam Award
In 1995, the South Indian Film Artistes’ Association honoured him with the award.
Padma Bhushan Award
The Superstar was honoured with Padma Bhushan in the year 2000 by the Government of India.
Padma Vibhushan Award
Superstar Rajinikanth was also honoured with the Padma Vibhushan Award in 2016 for his services and excellence as a star and social activist to the film industry by the Government of India.
NDTV
The superstar was also awarded as the Indian Entertainer of the Year for 2007 by NDTV, competing against the likes of Shahrukh Khan as per Wikipedia. Not just that, in 2011, he won the Entertainer of the Decade Award. In 2013, he was amongst the “25 Greatest Global Living Legends.”
Raj Kapoor Award
In 2007, the Government of Maharashtra conferred him with the Raj Kapoor Award.
Chevalier Sivaji Ganesan Award
Rajinikanth also received the Chevalier Sivaji Ganesan Award for Excellence in Indian Cinema at the 4th Vijay Awards.
Asiaweek named him as one of the most influential persons in South Asia.
Forbes
He was named the most influential Indian of the year in 2010.
Our heartiest congratulations to the actor.