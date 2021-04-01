New Delhi: Superstar Rajinikanth has been ruling the hearts of movie lovers across the world. The 70-year-old actor will be honoured with the prestigious 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar announced this on Thursday. “Happy to announce Dadasaheb Phalke award for 2019 to one of the greatest actors in the history of Indian cinema Rajnikant ji. His contribution as actor, producer and screenwriter has been iconic,” Javadekar tweeted. Also Read - Breaking: Rajinikanth to Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award, PM Modi Congratulates Thalaiva

Rajinikanth is not just adored but worshipped as Thalaiva. His movies are loved and most of them are huge box office hits not just in the South Indian market but even in other countries including Japan and the United Kingdom. In a career spanning four decades, the actor has been honoured with various awards and nominations. He is a seven-time recipient of Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, out of which six has been for the Best Actor category. Also Read - Prakash Javadekar Releases BJP’s Manifesto For Kerala, Promises New Legislation For Sabarimala

As per IMDB, here is the list of awards received by Rajinikanth over the years

Conferred with the best actor in 2017 for Kabali at Ananda Vikatan Cinema Awards.

Cinema Express Awards, IN

Won Best Actor award for his role in Baasha (1995) and Muthu (1995)

Won Best Actor award in 1992 for his role in Annamalai

Won Best Actor award in 1991 for his role in Thalapathi

Won Best Actor in 1985 for his role in Sree Raaghavendar

Won Best Actor award in 1984 for his role in Nallavanukku Nallavan

Filmfare Awards South

Won Filmfare Award – Tamil Film Industry in Best actor category for his role in Nallavanukku Nallavan in 1985. Also Read - Swara Bhasker Supports 'Warrior' Taapsee Pannu And Anurag Kashyap in Tweets After I-T Raids

International Film Festival of India

Conferred Centenary Award for Indian Film Personality of the Year in 2014.

Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, India

In 2007, won the Best Actor award for his role in Sivaji

In 2005, won the Best Actor award for his role in Chandramukhi

In 1999, he won the Best Actor award for his role in Padaiyappa

In 1995, he won the Best Actor award for his role in Muthu

In 1989, he won the MGR award (an honourary award).

In 1979, he has conferred the special award for his role in Moondru Mugham.

Vijay Awards

In 2008, he won favourite award for being the favourite hero for the film Sivaji.

Kalaichelvam Award

In 1995, the South Indian Film Artistes’ Association honoured him with the award.

Padma Bhushan Award

The Superstar was honoured with Padma Bhushan in the year 2000 by the Government of India.

Padma Vibhushan Award

Superstar Rajinikanth was also honoured with the Padma Vibhushan Award in 2016 for his services and excellence as a star and social activist to the film industry by the Government of India.

NDTV

The superstar was also awarded as the Indian Entertainer of the Year for 2007 by NDTV, competing against the likes of Shahrukh Khan as per Wikipedia. Not just that, in 2011, he won the Entertainer of the Decade Award. In 2013, he was amongst the “25 Greatest Global Living Legends.”

Raj Kapoor Award

In 2007, the Government of Maharashtra conferred him with the Raj Kapoor Award.

Chevalier Sivaji Ganesan Award

Rajinikanth also received the Chevalier Sivaji Ganesan Award for Excellence in Indian Cinema at the 4th Vijay Awards.

Asiaweek named him as one of the most influential persons in South Asia.

Forbes

He was named the most influential Indian of the year in 2010.

Our heartiest congratulations to the actor.