Legendary South Indian singer S Janaki is doing fine and is recuperating from surgery. The singer's son Murali Krishna talked to the media and denied the reports of his mother's death that have been surfacing on social media since Sunday morning. As per a report published in Indiaglitz, he revealed that S Janaki had undergone surgery but she's fine and recovering well.

This is not the first time that the famous playback singer has fallen victim to a death hoax. Back in the year 2016 and 2017 as well, the rumours were rife that the singer had passed away due to illness. However, the family debunked the rumours all the time.

S Janaki is one of the most celebrated singers in India and has worked majorly in the South Indian film industry. She began her career with a Tamil language song Singaravelane Deva in the movie Konjum Salangai in 1957. In 2017, she stopped singing commercially after crooning her last movie song in the Malayalam language – Amma Poovinum in 10 Kalpanaikal. Fondly referred to as Janaki Amma, she has sung a record 4800 thousand songs in 17 Indian languages in her career.