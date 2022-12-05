S Suresh, 54-Year-Old Stuntman Dies on Sets of Vetrimaaran’s Viduthalai After Falling From 20 Ft

54-year-old stuntman Suresh was performing a stunt that required him to be tied up to a rope and jump from a height of 20 ft. The rope snapped and he fell. RIP!

S Suresh, 54-Year-Old Stuntman Dies on Sets of Vetrimaaran's Viduthalai After Falling From 20 Ft (Photo: NewsTap)

Stuntman S Suresh died on Saturday after falling from a height of 20 ft on the sets of the Tamil film Viduthalai starring Vijay Sethupathy. He was 54 when he took his last breath. Suresh fell when he was performing a stunt for the film. The rope that he was attached to snapped the moment he jumped. The police have registered a case and the investigation is being done.

As reported by the Times of India, the scene that Suresh was shooting required him to jump and run atop train compartments on a temporary bridge. He was rushed to the hospital where the doctors declared him dead. He is survived by his wife and two children.

The team Viduthalai including director Vetrimaaran, actors Soori and Vijay Sethupathy among others, hasn’t released any official statement on Suresh’s death yet.

Earlier in 2020, three technicians died on the sets of Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 when a crane fell and damaged a major part of the sets. The shoot of the film was halted for over two years until this September. The film’s directors Shankar, Haasan, and Lyca Productions gave Rs 1 crore each to the families of the three deceased members. Before that, actor Akshay Kumar introduced an insurance system for stuntmen in India.