Sardar Box Office Collection Worldwide: PS Mithran’s Sardar has witnessed tremendous growth at the box office worldwide. Karthi has brought back-to-back festive surprises for his fans. From the pre-Dussehra release Ponniyin Selvan-1 to his spy action-thriller Sardar releases a few days before Diwali. The actor who is gearing up for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Kaithi 2 as part of the Vikram director’s LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe) had an impressive show at the box office recently. After the grand success of Ponniyin Selvan-1, his spy actioner Sardar is also in its way to become a blockbuster. As the PS Mithran directorial has reached Rs 50 Crore, Karthi has delivered second festive gift to Tamil cinema post Mani Ratnam’s PS-1.

SARDAR WITNESSES STEADY GROWTH AT THE BOX OFFICE

Despite facing competition from Mohanlal starrer Monster and Prince featuring Sivakarthikeyan, Sardar outperformed both films at the global box office. While Monster and Prince, turned out to be disasters for Mohanlal and Sivakarthikeyan respectively, Karthi’s spy-thriller was well received by the audiences. As per trade reports, the film has collected over Rs 5o Crore on its fifth day. Sardar remained steady and ahead of Prince in Australia and Malaysia box office as well. The Karthi starrer spy-action saga garnered over Rs 62 Lakh and Rs 34 Lakh in Malaysia and Australia respectively. Prince was able to collect merely Rs 30-34 Lakh from Australia and Malaysia respectively.

SARDAR 2: KARTHI GOES ON HIS FIRST MISSION IN CAMBODIA

Sardar 2 was recently announced by the makers on October 25, 2022. The makers teased with a clip of the story that takes off from the prequel. Karthi’s cop character who turns into an agent will work on his first mission in Cambodia. Prince Pictures captioned their tweet as “#Sardar Once a spy, always a spy! Mission starts soon!! #Sardar 2”

Karthi plays a dual role in the spy-thriller. Apart from Karthi, Sardar also features Rajisha Vijayan, Raashii Khanna, Laila, and Chunky Panday.

