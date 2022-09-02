Singer Bamba Bakya dies: Tamil playback singer Bamba Bakya died on Friday after reportedly suffering a cardiac arrest. However, the cause of his death is not confirmed yet. The singer recently sang a song titled Ponni Nadhi for Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan Part I. He was 49.Also Read - On Sidharth Shukla's First Death Anniversary, Rita Maa And Family Organise Prayer Meet With Brahma Kumaris - See Inside Pics

Bamba Bakya was given a break in the music industry by none other than AR Rahman who launched him in Rajinikanth's movie 2.0, a sequel to Shankar's hit film Enthiran: The Robot. His popular songs include Pullinangal and Simtaangaaran. Bakya also sang for Vijay's Sarkar and collaborated with Rahman on many songs.

Several celebs took to social media to offer their condolences and express dismay over the news of his death. Tamil actor Shanthanu Bhagyaraj tweeted, "Loved his voice. Gone too soon. #Rip #bambabakya anna (sic)." Singer-composer Santhosh Dhayanidhi also took to Twitter and wrote, "Rest In peace brother @bambabakya #bambabakya gone too soon (sic)."

May his soul rest in peace!