Singer Saindhavi Prakash and composer GV Prakash was blessed with a baby girl on April 19 this year. As per the reports, the couple has named their little munchkin Anvi but there has been no official announcement on the same. Now, Saindhavi’s maternity photoshoot has gone viral on social media. Also Read - Naachiyaar Movie Review : Jyothika's Never Seen Before Avatar Of A Rough And Tough Police Woman Gets Mixed Reviews From Critics

In the photos, she can be seen flaunting her baby girl in a simple white gown and her face glow is what you cannot miss. GV Prakash and Saindhavi were classmates in school and have been friends ever since. The duo got married in the year 2013 in Chennai. While GV Prakash is a composer and has also established himself as a successful actor with films such as Sivappu Manjal Pachchai, Saindhavi is a Carnatic and playback singer, who has judged reality singing shows such as Super Singers.

Check out the picture here:

Earlier, JV Prakash announced the good news of welcoming a baby girl.

On the work front, GV has several films under his kitty as an actor along with two high-profile projects as a composer. He has composed music for Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru and Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivi.