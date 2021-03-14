Tamil director SP Jananathanm, national award-winner, took his last breath on Sunday (March 14, 2021). Mourning the death of the filmmaker, actor Shruti Haasan, who was working with him on her upcoming film, Laabam, paid condolence to the late director and tweeted, “It is with the heaviest heart that we say goodbye to #SPJananathan sir – it was a pleasure working with you sir. Thank you for your wisdom and kind words you will always be in my thoughts! My deepest condolences to his family.” Also Read - Prabhas - Shruti Haasan's Salaar Gets a Release Date For 2022, Check Poster



The exact reason behind his death is yet unknown. However, as per the latest reports, the director was found unconscious at his home on Thursday, following which he was admitted to a Chennai hospital, where he died on Sunday morning due to cardiac arrest.

Music composer D IMMan also paid tribute to the late director and tweeted, “Laabam director #SPJananathan is no more… Incidentally he passed away on the death anniversary of social revolutionary #KarlMarx, who was his role model. We miss you sir.”

Director Mohan Raja also tweeted, “So heartbreaking this is…RIP #SPJananathan sir…Such an inspiration to me and many. A great soul to be remembered always.”

SP Jananathanm is known for films such as Peranmai and Iyarkai. He also won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Tamil. He was recently working on Laabam, which stars Vijay Sethupathi, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Sai Dhanshika and Kalaiyarasan.