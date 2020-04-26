The makers of Pon Magal Vandhal starring Jyothika have decided to release the film on a digital platform rather than waiting for theatres to reopen after the coronavirus lockdown. The film has been produced under actor Suriya’s banner 2D Entertainment and it’s releasing on Amazon Prime Video. The decision has met with a big criticism from the Tamil Nadu theatres owners’ association. Also Read - WATCH: Was Ashwin Playfully Emulating Jayasuriya's Bowling Action?

Citing that releasing films directly on the OTT platforms would eat up their business, the exhibitors have called for a ban on all films starring Suriya and Jyothika. R Panneer Selvan, the General Secretary of Tamil Nadu Theatre and Multiplex Owners Association mentioned in an official statement that the exhibitors have collectively decided to not screen not just the films starring Suriya and Jyothika but also the films being made under their production houses.

In a video that's now being shared widely on social media, Panneer Selvan can be seen revealing that the association had a word with the makers of Pon Magal Vandhal but they remained adamant on their decision. "A film that's made for cinemas should primarily have a theatrical release first, and then release on other platforms. We reached out to the makers and requested them to revoke the plan but they didn't listen," he said.

The General Secretary of the #TamilNadu Theatre and Multiplex Owners Association, R Panneer Selvam, has announced that their association has decided to not release any film involving actor #Suriya or his home production banner #2DEntertainment hereafter.#PonMagalVandhal pic.twitter.com/FQtHMzkhKF — Silverscreen.in (@silverscreenin) April 24, 2020

The extended lockdown in the country is expected to be lifted by May 3 but considering that the coronavirus scare still exists, theatres are not likely to reopen for the next few months. Currently, the entire film industry across the country is running in losses with many films awaiting their big-screen release while many still stuck in various stages of productions. The times are especially difficult for small-budget films that are anyway not going to earn in huge numbers at the Box Office.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that the theatre owners, especially in South India, have threatened to ban a certain actor or producer. Earlier in the year 2013, the exhibitors had threatened to ban Kamal Haasan when the actor decided to premiere his film Vishwaroopam through DTH (direct-to-home). However, he later gave in and agreed to release the film on the big screen first.