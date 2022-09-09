Suriya 42 motion poster: Suriya has set the internet on fire with the motion poster of his new film. From the looks of it, his 42nd project is a fantasy period drama and the actor plays the role of a warrior. While the title of the film is yet to be revealed, it is going to feature Disha Patani in the lead. Suriya’s 42nd film is being directed by Siva and it will be released in 3D in 10 languages all over the world.Also Read - Happy Birthday Suriya: Jai Bhim to Soorarai Pottru, A Look At Top 5 Movies of The National Award Winner Actor

On Friday morning, Suriya took to his social media pages and dropped the motion poster of the film. He captioned the video, “We seek all your good wishes as we begin our adventure (sic).” The video features an eagle flying over a battlefield as a warrior stands atop a cliff. The poster doesn’t reveal Suriya’s face but shows his silhouette. Also Read - National Film Awards Winners Full List: Ajay Devgn, Suriya Become Best Actors, Soorarai Pottru Sweeps Big

WATCH THE MOTION POSTER OF SURIYA’S 42ND FILM, A PERIOD FANTASY:

This is going to be Suriya’s first-period drama film and also his first with director Siva. The details regarding the rest of the cast members have been kept under wraps. As soon as the motion poster came online, Suriya’s fans flocked to the comment section of the post to express their excitement. One Twitter user wrote, “Wow, what a great surprise and something totally unexpected. I’m eagerly waiting to see it. #Suriya42 @Suriya_offl anna ❤❤🔥🔥(sic),” another user said, “Massive gonna be a trademark and trendsetter for sure ❤️ best wishes na❤️ (sic)”

Meanwhile, Suriya and his team are currently basking in the success of his National Award win. The actor recently received the National Award for Best Actor for his performance in the film Soorarai Pottru. Interestingly, the film is now being remade in Hindi, making Suriya enter Bollywood as a producer. The actor will be bankrolling the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru which features Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles. His other upcoming movies include Tamil films Vaadivasal, a movie with Bala and Vikram 2 in which he plays the main antagonist. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Suriya’s 42nd film!