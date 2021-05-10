Chennai: Veteran Tamil actor Joker Thulasi died due to Covid-19 on Sunday (May 9) in Chennai. Radikaa Sarathkumar, who worked with the late actor in Vani Rani shared a picture of the veteran actor and wrote, “Very saddened to hear of the passing of Joker Thulasi, a very wonderful person, has been in theatre & movies for many decades. Sends me messages everyday with positive thoughts. Share working memories of him in #vaanirani , will miss his childlike enthusiasm (sic).” Also Read - NIPER Joint Entrance Exam 2021 Date Extended: NIPER JEE Postponed, Apply Online Till May 15

Actor Mohan Raman also paid his condolences to the late actor and tweeted, “RIP – ” Joker ” Thulasi. Has been acting since the mid 70s . A very affable person , deeply interested in Astrology etc . I pray for his Athma to attain Sadhgathi. Did many films and TV serials together. I pray his family finds the strength to bear this loss. Aum Shanthi (sic).”

Joker Thulasi made his debut in 1976 with Ungali Oruthi and went on to feature in films such as Thamizhachi, Ilaignar Ani, Udan Pirappu, Avathara Purushan and Mannai Thottu Kumbidanum. He has also worked in TV shows such as Vani Rani, Kolangal, Azhagu and Keladi Kanmani. He played hilarious characters and supporting roles in Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil films. He made his debut as a lead actor in the Tamil film, Maruthu Pandi.