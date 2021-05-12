Chengalpet: Renowned Tamil supporting actor Maran has passed away due to Covid-19 on Wednesday morning at the age of 48. He was admitted to Chengalpet Government hospital two days ago. His death came as a shock to the Tamil film industry. Though he received treatment for coronavirus, he succumbed to the diseases on May 12. His mortal remains will be cremated by the Corporation officials. Also Read - MK Stalin Gifts Bicycle to 7-Year-Old Madurai Boy Who Donated His Savings to COVID Fund | Watch

He is known for his roles in Ghilli and Kuruvi and his performance in Ghilli grabbed eyeballs. Some of his films include Boss Engira Baskaran, Thalainagaram, Dishoom, Vettaikaran, and KGF: Chapter 1. Apart from doing comedy roles, he also acted as a villain in several films. He is also known for performing gaana ( folk music) at several concerts across the city.

On May 11, Tamil Nadu recorded 29,272 fresh coronavirus cases, out of which 7,466 are from Chennai and 2,419 from Chengalpet.