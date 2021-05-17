Chennai: Tamil actor Nitish Veera, best known for his role in Asuran, died of Covid-19 at a private hospital in Chennai at the age of 45. His death came as a shock to the Tamil film industry and many celebrities offered their condolence to the family of the late actor. A few days ago, Nitish was tested positive for novel coronavirus and was undergoing treatment at a Chennai hospital. He breathed his last on Monday (May 17). He is survived by his wife and two daughters, aged 8 and 7. Also Read - Hypertension And COVID-19: Know The Link, Complications And Signs To Look Out For| Video

The Tamil Film industry offered their condolences to the family of Nitish. Taking to Twitter, Director Selvaraghavan shared a picture of Nitish with Dhanush and wrote, “REST IN PEACE MY MANI” (sic). Also Read - Lakhs of Hindus in UP to Recite 'Hanuman Chalisa' 11 Times to Drive Away Coronavirus



Vishnu Vishal, who worked with Nitish in several films, wrote, “#RIPNitishVeera. It pains to write this… Acted with him in #Vennilakabbadikuzhu and #MaaveranKittu.. This covid second wave is taking away so many lives.. Be careful and keep your loved ones really close to you… (sic).”

#RIPNitishVeera

It pains to write this… Acted with him in #Vennilakabbadikuzhu and #MaaveranKittu..

This covid second wave is taking away so many lives..

Be careful and keep your loved ones really close to you… — VISHNU VISHAL – V V (@TheVishnuVishal) May 17, 2021



Kayal Devaraj also offered his condolence and wrote, “#Asuran Actor #NitishVeera (Age 45), who acted in #Kaala #Asuran #VennilaKabadiKuzhu2 passed away due to #Covid complications in Chennai Omandurar hospital early this morning (sic).”



Actor Krishna tweeted, “Rest in peace my friend Nitish Veera. We did two films together #kazhugoo and #Bellbottom. An extremely passionate actor and a kind soul. The second wave is not a joke guys…. can’t loose anyone anymore… pls stay in and stay safe (sic).”

Rest in peace my friend Nitish Veera. We did two films together #kazhugoo and #Bellbottom. An extremely passionate actor and a kind soul. The second is wave is not a joke guys…. can’t loose anyone anymore… pls stay in and stay safe 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/oojewojGHl — krishna (@Actor_Krishna) May 17, 2021



Nitish is known for his role in Dhanush Starrer Asuran and Rajinikanth starrer Kaala. He will be next seen in Vijay Sethupathi and Shruti Haasan’s film Labaam.