Chennai: Tamil actor Nitish Veera, best known for his role in Asuran, died of Covid-19 at a private hospital in Chennai at the age of 45. His death came as a shock to the Tamil film industry and many celebrities offered their condolence to the family of the late actor. A few days ago, Nitish was tested positive for novel coronavirus and was undergoing treatment at a Chennai hospital. He breathed his last on Monday (May 17). He is survived by his wife and two daughters, aged 8 and 7. Also Read - Hypertension And COVID-19: Know The Link, Complications And Signs To Look Out For| Video
The Tamil Film industry offered their condolences to the family of Nitish. Taking to Twitter, Director Selvaraghavan shared a picture of Nitish with Dhanush and wrote, “REST IN PEACE MY MANI” (sic). Also Read - Lakhs of Hindus in UP to Recite 'Hanuman Chalisa' 11 Times to Drive Away Coronavirus
Vishnu Vishal, who worked with Nitish in several films, wrote, “#RIPNitishVeera. It pains to write this… Acted with him in #Vennilakabbadikuzhu and #MaaveranKittu.. This covid second wave is taking away so many lives.. Be careful and keep your loved ones really close to you… (sic).”
Kayal Devaraj also offered his condolence and wrote, “#Asuran Actor #NitishVeera (Age 45), who acted in #Kaala #Asuran #VennilaKabadiKuzhu2 passed away due to #Covid complications in Chennai Omandurar hospital early this morning (sic).”
Actor Krishna tweeted, “Rest in peace my friend Nitish Veera. We did two films together #kazhugoo and #Bellbottom. An extremely passionate actor and a kind soul. The second wave is not a joke guys…. can’t loose anyone anymore… pls stay in and stay safe (sic).”
Nitish is known for his role in Dhanush Starrer Asuran and Rajinikanth starrer Kaala. He will be next seen in Vijay Sethupathi and Shruti Haasan’s film Labaam.