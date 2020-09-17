Tamil actor Suchithra and her husband are on the radar of the Chennai police after robbing their own home. As per a report published in Indiaglitz, the TV actor got married to an aspiring actor named Manikandan during the lockdown. When the couple reached the man’s residence, his parents first didn’t accept their marriage but later got convinced. The report mentioned that Suchithra was fascinated seeing all the money and jewellery in the house and as it got difficult for the two to meet their ends due to the pandemic, they worked on a plan to organise robbery in their own house. Also Read - Vadivel Balaji's Death: Actor Was Under Severe Depression Due to COVID-19 Lockdown - Friend Reveals All

As part of the plan, Suchitra left Chennai citing that she had some work outside the city while her husband stayed to rob his own parents. Later, he took away all the jewelery and the cash and left the house. Also Read - Tamil Comedian Vadivel Balaji Dies 15 Days After Suffering Heart Attack at 45

Manikandan’s parents lodged a police complaint and the cops quickly figured out that the couple was behind the robbery. While the police nabbed the man, Suchithra is still absconding. The actor is popular for her role in TV show Deivamagal. Also Read - 'I am Indian, I Don't Speak Hindi': T-Shirts With Slogans Against Hindi Imposition Go Viral in Tamil Nadu

More details awaited.