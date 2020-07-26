Tamil actor Vijaya Lakshmi alleged attempted suicide on Sunday and has been admitted to hospital in Chennai where is undergoing treatment. She cited that social media abuse and bullying by the followers of Naam Thamizhar party leader Seeman and Panankatty Padai’s Hari Nadar of harassing her over the difference of opinion. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Driver Requests Father to Take Care of Son, LIVE Streams Suicide on Facebook

On Sunday, she took to Facebook to share a video where she claimed to have consumed pills that lead to low blood pressure resulting in death. She also accused followers of Seeman and Hari Nadar of harassment and the primary reason that drove her to take the extreme step.

In the video posted on Facebook, she can be heard saying, "This is my last video and I have been in tremendous stress in the last four months because of Seeman and his partymen. I tried my level best to survive all these days because of my mother and sister, but I have been humiliated in the media by Harinadar recently. I have already taken a couple of my BP tablets, so in sometime I will suffer from low blood pressure and in a few hours I will be dead."

“I would like to tell the fans who are watching the video just because of I was born in Karnataka Seeman has tortured me a lot. As a woman I have put up with it to my highest capabilities, I won’t be able to handle the pressure anymore. I am from the Pillai community, the same community LTTE leader Prabhakaran is part of. Prabhakaran is the only reason Seeman is who he is today, but now he has been harassing me on social media continuously. You slut shamed me to make me feel the pain and it is up to me to decide on what to do after facing such insults from you. I request my fans to not let Seeman away from this case, he should never get an anticipatory bail. My death should be a big eye opener to everyone. I don’t want to be a slave to anybody”, she continued.

Seeman is the leader of Naam Tamilar Katchi, a Tamil Nationalist party with political hold in Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry. On the other hand, Hari Nadar of political outfit Panankattu Padai has been unsuccessfully contested the Nanguneri Assembly byelection in Tamil Nadu in October in 2019.