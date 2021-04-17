Late Tamil actor Vivek’s last rites were performed with state honours on Saturday in Chennai. Hundreds of fans and admirers thronged to pay their last respect to the late actor despite coronavirus restrictions implied by the local authorities. Personalities such as PM Narendra Modi, Mammootty, Kamal Haasan, AR Rahman, Rakul Preet, Keerthy Suresh, Vishal, Nivetha Thomas, Abhishek Bachchan, Siddharth, Shankar Shanmugham, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Mohan Raja, and Gautham Karthik mourned the death of the actor earlier. Also Read - RIP Vivek: Actor Passes Away After Suffering Severe Heart Attack, Celebs Pen Emotional Tribute

The 59-years-old Vivek passes away on Saturday morning following a cardiac arrest. He had been admitted to the intensive care unit on Friday morning after a heart attack. A few reports suggested that his condition was a result of a COVID-19 vaccine shot. However, Tamil Nadu Health Department debunked it. The late actor had also grabbed headlines when he promoted the importance of vaccination to fight the pandemic and chose to get vaccinated at a government hospital to spread awareness instead of going to a private hospital.

DMK youth-wing secretary #UdhayanidhiStalin paid his last respects to the mortal remains of actor #Vivekh. pic.twitter.com/YiPrVmMvoE — Janardhan Koushik (@koushiktweets) April 17, 2021



Vivek was last seen in Dharala Prabhu, the Tamil remake of Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Vicky Donor. He was best known for comedies and his career was launched by the legendary filmmaker K Balachander with a 1987 film called Manathil Uruthi Vendum. He is also known for his work in Pudhu Pudhu Arthangal in 1989 and Oru Veedu Iru Vaasal in 1990.