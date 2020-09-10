Tamil actor Vadivel Balaji, who’s known for mimicking famous comedian Vadively, died due to a heart attack. The 45-year-old actor was admitted to a government hospital in Chennai after suffering a heart attack where he passed away on Thursday morning. Also Read - Vadivel Balaji's Death: Actor Was Under Severe Depression Due to COVID-19 Lockdown - Friend Reveals All

The actor was hospitalised 15 days back when he suffered a paralytic attack following the heart attack. After facing a financial crunch at the private hospital where he was first admitted, Vadivel was shifted to a government hospital today morning. Also Read - Vadivel Balaji Death: Kollywood Celebrities in Shock to Learn The Demise of Tamil Comedian

The actor is survived by his wife, a son, and a daughter. Also Read - 'I am Indian, I Don't Speak Hindi': T-Shirts With Slogans Against Hindi Imposition Go Viral in Tamil Nadu

Vadivel rose to fame by participating in the Tamil comedy show Adu Idhu Edhu. He later did his TV debut with Kalaka Povadhu Yaaru. During his stint in the game show, he established a good bond with Sivakarthikeyan who was the host of the show. Vadivel fetched a role in the movie Kolamavi Kokila that starred Nayanthara in the lead role.

May his soul rest in peace!