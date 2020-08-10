Tamil producer V Swaminathan passed away today morning due to COVID-19 at a private hospital in Chennai at the age of 62. As per the reports, he has been tested positive for coronavirus and was getting treated for the virus at the private hospital. He is survived by his two sons, one son got married during the pandemic and is an actor. Also Read - Serum Institute to Make Coronavirus Vaccine Available by End of This Year, Price at Less Than Rs 250 Per Dose

His death has come as a shock to many celebrities from the industry and the moviegoers and has offered their deepest condolences. V Swaminathan was one of the owners of the production house, Lakshmi Movie Makers, along with K Muralidharan and G Venugopal. He has been in the industry for more than two decades and has backed many film stars such as Karthik, Ajith, Vijay, Kamal Haasan and Suriya.

Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of #Swaminathan sir from #LMMMovies. His contribution to Indian cinema Is highly commendable. We will miss you forever sir. Condolences to his family and the entire team at Lakshi Movie Makershttps://t.co/cjnG2x02YZ#RIP pic.twitter.com/nHapKd6DgM — Raghavan JV (@IamRagbon) August 10, 2020

Many Twitter users poured condolences to the producer. Director and actor Mano Bala tweeted, “Shocking..really sad ..my good friend…RIP”.

Another filmmaker wrote, “Had heard heartbreaking news about the loss of V Swaminathan sir. My deepest condolences to his family. A very humble person. May your soul rest in peace.”