Tamil actor Thala Ajith recently mentored the students from IIT Madras to design a drone that helped the government to spray disinfectants across a large area of land. As the battle against COVID-19 continues, the same team of the IIT Madras students named Daksha has now designed a high capacity drone that can spray 16 litres of disinfectant and can cover one acre in 30 minutes.

Dr Karthik Narayan, who has been associated with the entire project of disinfecting the areas in Tamil Nadu, talked to NDTV in an interview and mentioned that team Daksha was mentored by the popular South Indian star who also gave away the idea of using a drone to spray disinfectant in large areas.

#TeamDhaksha was mentored by South indian superstar Ajith kumar which came up with an idea of using drones for disinfecting Red zones. – Dr. @DrKNarayanan to NDTV | Video : @TW_v10 | Thala #Ajith | #Valimai | pic.twitter.com/mgopDv2wyX — Ajith (@ajithFC) June 24, 2020

Interestingly, the first UAV that the team had designed won the second place in the Australian UAV challenge and was used to deliver medicine by air to places where human travel was not possible during the COVID-19 times. Now, several pictures of Thala Ajith participating in the designing process and brainstorming over assemble the parts of the drone with the students are going viral on social media. This has made the fans feel proud of their favourite star who’s just not a terrific entertainer but a humanitarian who knows how to make his contribution and stardom count.

Thala Ajith had also donated a sum of Rs 1 crore 35 lakh to the Tamil Nadu government and FEFSI coronavirus relief fund when the pandemic hit the country.