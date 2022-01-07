Valimai postponed: Tamil actor Ajith’s big action film, Valimai has been postponed due to the rise in COVID cases. The film was expected to hit the screens on January 13. In an official announcement made on Thursday, Valimai producer Boney Kapoor called it an important decision considering in mind the safety of the viewers. The full statement read:Also Read - Valimai Trailer: Ajith Starrer is Intense And International, Fans Garners 4 Million Views in 30 Minutes- Watch

“Audiences and fans have always been the source of our felicity. Their unconditional support and love during the hard times, instilled vital hopes in us to face the hardships, and successfully complete our dream project. All that we desired during every single moment was to see them cheerful and happy in the cinema halls. Also Read - Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Karan Boolani Test Positive For COVID-19

At the same time, the safety and well-being of our audiences have always been at the forefront of all our decisions, given the steep rise in COVID infections across the globe, and abiding by the regulations of the authorities, we have decided to postpone the release of our film Valimai until the situation normalises. Get vaccinated, wear a mask and stay safe. See you in theatres very soon (sic).” Also Read - Making of Valimai: Fans Get Goosebumps After Ajith Falls and Gets Up to Complete Action Sequence

Valimai is one of the most anticipated movies of the year and Thala Ajith‘s fans were eagerly waiting for its release. It is written and directed by H Vinoth and produced by Zee Studios and Kapoor under Bayview Projects LLP. It also stars Huma Qureshi and Kartikeya Gummakonda in important roles. Earlier, Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey, Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam and SS Rajamouli’s RRR were postponed due to the COVID situation in the country.

India on Thursday saw the biggest single-day jump of 495 Omicron cases, taking the total number of infections of the new variant of coronavirus to 2,630, according to Union health ministry data. The country reported 90,928 fresh coronavirus infections, the highest in over 200 days, that pushed its caseload to 3,51,09,286, the data stated.