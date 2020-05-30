Director AL Vijay and his wife Dr R Aishwarya welcomed a baby boy on Saturday. While the country is dealing with tough times due to the COVID-19 crisis, the director had happy news to share with his fans. His team on Twitter officially confirmed the news by mentioning that the couple got blessed with a baby and both mother and the child are healthy. Also Read - Bhagyashree Makes Her Tamil Debut in Thalaivi, Says ‘Kangana Ranaut is Extremely Respectful’

Vijay got married to Aishwarya in July last year. It was a private wedding ceremony that took place in Chennai in the presence of family members and a few close friends. The director, who’s known for films like Watchman and Devi 2, had announced the news of the wedding and said, “I am happy to announce my marriage with Dr R Aishwarya and it is going to be a private ceremony which will be held in July 2019. With all your love and blessings, I am embarking on a new chapter in my life!” Also Read - Thalaivi: Makers of Kangana Ranaut Starrer Incur Huge Losses Due to Lockdown, Fear Rains Will Destroy Giant Sets

The director was earlier married to actor Amala Paul. After two years of marriage, they decided to separate and announced their divorce officially in the media. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Donates Rs 10 Lakh to Daily Wagers Working on Thalaivi And FEFSI UNION

Vijay got busy with his new film afterward. He signed on Kangana Ranaut in the role of celebrated Indian politician and former actor J Jayalalithaa. The film has been titled Thalaivi and also features Aravind Swamy, Madhoo, Samuthirakani, and Bhagyashree in important roles.

Congratulations to the couple!