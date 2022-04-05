Beast gets banned in Kuwait: Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast has been banned in Kuwait as per the latest buzz in the trade industry. The film is hitting the screens alongside Yash’s KGF 2 and Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey. However, seems like the overseas collection of the film is going to be impacted now that the Kuwait audience will have to wait for the film to release there. While no official statement has been released by the makers regarding the same, many reports suggest that the Kuwait authorities are not happy with Beast showing Islamic terrorism.Also Read - Beast Trailer Gets Thunderous Response, Thalapathy Vijay's Fans Have Party on Road - Watch Crazy Videos

The trailer of the movie, which received wide love from the audience, showed a few scenes in which Vijay's character could be seen fighting the terrorists somewhere in the middle-east. The actor plays the role of a deadly spy who saves hundreds of hostages at a mall in Chennai after a few terrorists take over the complex during festival time. Earlier, other movies with scenes and characters referring to Islamic terrorism got banned in Kuwait including Dulquer Salmaan's Kurup and Vishnu Vishal's FIR.

It has been observed that films that show the Arab countries as the home or the hiding location of the terrorists often get banned in Kuwait. The ban is expected to hinder the Box Office growth of Beast, thereby impacting its worldwide numbers.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, it is Vijay's second film after Master that did terrific business at the Box Office during the pandemic and revived the industry in the Southern part of the country. Master's popularity is going to add more buzz to Vijay's Beast and the collections are expected to be bigger than imagination. However, since the film will be sharing the screens with Yash's KGF 2 and Jersey, there could be some lapse in the business.