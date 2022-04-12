Chennai: Tamil star Vijay is often considered the successor of Rajinikanth in the Tamil film industry. With the kind of mass fan following he enjoys, he has already been anointed as the ‘Thalapathy’ which translates to the big ‘movie star.’ However, time and again, Vijay has been asked about his plans of entering politics, much like Rajinikanth who’s called ‘Thalaivar’ (leader) among the masses.Also Read - Beast Review: Thalapathy Vijay's Style Rules Hearts, Makes it 'Paisa Vasool Entertainer' - Check First Review

In his latest interview, Vijay was asked to explain how strongly he feels about entering politics and he didn't dodge the question. Usually, the one to be shying away from the media, the Beast star said he has no qualms with entering politics. Thalapathy Vijay spoke in an interview with Sun TV and said, "There's always a time for everything. If people, my fans, want me to transform into Thalaivan, I can't stop that change. I was a different kind of Vijay with the respect to the kind of films I was doing a few years ago. I'm Vijay now doing different kinds of films. This transformation wouldn't have happened if my fans didn't wish for me to do these kinds of films. Today my fans want me to be Thalapathy (the movie star). If tomorrow they want me to be Thalaivar (leader), so be it."

Vijay is gearing up for the release of Nelson-directed Beast which will be hitting the theatres worldwide on Wednesday. The popular Tamil actor rarely gives interviews, however, this time he tried to compensate his fans who were agitated with the makers not organising a music launch event for his film. In the same interview, Vijay talked about not giving interviews in the media and revealed an incident where his statements were misinterpreted. He said he would rather avoid speaking than being misquoted in the interviews and that's the reason he has been maintaining a shy image away from the media.

Vijay also spoke about having faith and following religions. He said his mother is a Hindu while his father is a Christian. Thalapathy Vijay said, “I’m a firm believer of God. I visit temples, churches and even dargahs whenever I get time. My mom is a Hindu and dad is a Christian. From a very young age, I was never told to go only here or there and that’s what I’ve been teaching my kids as well.”

Meanwhile, Vijay's Beast is getting rave reviews from those who attended the special screening of the film overseas.