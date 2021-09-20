Tamil actor Thalapathy Vijay has filed a civil lawsuit against 11 people, including his parents – SA Chandrasekar and Shobha. The actor filed the lawsuit after his father recently revealed that his son is interested in politics and went ahead and registered a party in Vijay’s name. According to the lawsuit, which was filed at the city court, Vijay has mentioned that no one is allowed to use his name to organise public meetings and gatherings.Also Read - Master Smashes IMDb Record; Thalapathy Vijay Beats The White Tiger in Pageviews

Chandrasekhar made his wife Shobha the treasurer of the party while his relatives Padmanabhan was named the party President.

In a statement, Vijay clarified that he did not grant permission to anyone to start any party and filed a lawsuit against 11 people to restrain them from using his name.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay recently completed the shooting of his upcoming film, Beast. The film also features Pooja Hedge, who is making a comeback in Telugu cinema after a long gap. He was last seen in the Tamil action-drama Master, in which essayed the role of a college professor with a drinking problem. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial grossed over Rs 200 crore at the box office.