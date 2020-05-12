Thalapathy Vijay News: The popular Tamil actor recently donated for COVID-19 relief to various government funds and other organisations. Taking a dig at the same, politician and Tuqlak editor Gurumurthy made a controversial statement and alleged that Thalapathy Vijay had to take a loan from others to make the donations after the income tax department had confiscated all his money earlier this year. Also Read - Varun Dhawan to Play Undercover Cop in Hindi Remake of Thalapathy Vijay's Theri? Read on

Now, this didn't go down well with Vijay's friend and producer Suresh Kamachi who took to Twitter to slam Gurumurthy. On Monday, the Simbu producer tweeted in support of Thalapathy Vijay and said one should appreciate the superstar's efforts and think how he himself is not in a good financial position and yet he's trying to help those who are in need in the best way possible. His tweet, that was made in the Tamil language, read, "Gurumurthy who has profited by lobbying with politicians has not even donated a small amount and yet he has trolled Thalapathy Vijay who did it in spite of the situation he is in. I strongly condemn Gurumurthy for his troll" (sic).

Thalapathy Vijay reportedly donated an amount one crore and thirty lakh to the South Indian state government funds, the Prime Minister relief fund, and the FEFSI union. The superstar also donated to the members of his fan-clubs who lost their lives due to the deadly virus. Various reports suggested that he transferred a sum of Rs 50 lakh to the bank accounts of the fans. This was divided into Rs 5,000 each for the fans who were struggling to survive the lockdown.

Back in February, an income tax raid took place at Vijay’s residence in Chennai, and reportedly no money or documents were seized even after searching the premises for 23 hours. This happened when the department sensed a fraud in the profit of Vijay’s last film Bigil that was believed to have collected more than Rs 300 crore at the Box Office. The department had already seized Rs 77 crore and more unaccounted documents from the residence of the film’s financier Anbu Chelian. Vijay, meanwhile, was believed to have been paid an amount of Rs 30 crore for his appearance in the film.

Throughout this entire issue, the actor’s fans kept supporting him and he began shooting for his next film Master. The film has now resumed its post-production work after the Tamil Nadu government allowed the producers to complete the films that have been shot and are in their last stages of production.